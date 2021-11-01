Facebook Adds New Certificate Courses in Marketing Analytics and AR Creation

Considering a career change in 2022, or maybe you’re looking to upskill to stay ahead of the evolving metaverse shift?

Facebook has today launched two new certificate courses that can help, with the first focusing on advanced marketing analytics, and the second looking at AR creation and development, helping to advance your skills in these rising areas of demand.

As explained by Facebook:

“Developed in partnership with Coursera, the Facebook Marketing Analytics Career Certificate provides you with in-demand skills to help kickstart your career as a marketing analyst, no experience necessary.”

The Marketing Analytics course covers various aspects of advanced analysis and measurement, including the identification of data sources, using Python to sort data, and evaluating advertising effectiveness.

The new Spark AR creator certification meanwhile will enable advanced-level AR creators to further distinguish their AR skills in the marketplace, with next-level creation techniques and insights to better inform your AR creation process. Which, given the expected rise of AR, could become a major area of demand over the coming years.

Both courses provide official certification, with a digital certificate on completion, which you can display on your LinkedIn profile and/or anywhere else applicable.

Graduates also get access to the Facebook Certification Career Network, “a job search platform for graduates and certified professionals to connect with over 130 top employers who have committed to sourcing talent through our certification program”.

Companies looking to source recruits through the Career Network include BBDO, dentsu, Havas Media, Vayner Media, and more.

It could be the stepping stone you need to take the next career leap. The courses are hosted by Coursera, and are therefore subject to Coursera’s monthly fees, but there is a free trial period available, and the relative costs are low, considering the career benefits.

Facebook also offers a Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate program as well, which covers all aspects of effective social media management, including advanced insights into paid social programs (with a Facebook-specific slant).

It could be worth taking a look, if you’re passionate about the space and want to take your skills to the next level.

You can learn more about Facebook’s various certificate courses here.