Facebook Adds New, Free Courses in Effective Community Management

This could be helpful for social media managers - Facebook has this week launched a new Community Management education stream to its free Blueprint training platform.

The new program covers a range of key elements, including:

Building an online community - Defining community goals and guiding principles

- Defining community goals and guiding principles Best practices for managing audiences - Including brand-building, launching your community, building and supporting your team and nurturing partnerships

- Including brand-building, launching your community, building and supporting your team and nurturing partnerships Serving relevant content - Keeping tabs of trends, and planning goal-driven activities

- Keeping tabs of trends, and planning goal-driven activities Engaging and moderating a community - Including community operations, member-to-member connections, engagement tactics, community standards, etc.

Including community operations, member-to-member connections, engagement tactics, community standards, etc. Measuring and analyzing community success

Each element is broken down into its own block, which can make it easier to get through the full lesson plan in your own time.​

The new course comes in addition to the various other Facebook Blueprint education modules on offer, which also now includes new resources created to help businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

Some of the Blueprint courses are focused on beginners, and others will likely go over things that experienced social media managers are well aware of. But there's generally a few good tips in each one that you hadn't considered, which can help expand your consideration, and maximize your usage of the various Facebook business tools.

And for those that are just starting out with building a community, these new lessons are definitely worth a look.

You can access the new Community Management course here, and all other Facebook Blueprint courses at this link.