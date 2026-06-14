Meta is giving 130K US veterans free AI glasses

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Meta announced a new program to help promote its Meta AI glasses, by giving them away to over 130,000 U.S. veterans who are legally blind, in order to assist them in interacting with the world.

Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered glasses now enable a range of functions, including the capacity to translate written documents, to provide insights into what the in-built cameras can see and real-time language translation.

Such features could be beneficial for people with impaired vision.

As explained by Meta: “Every pair of glasses includes access to training resources designed to help veterans use them effectively. Training covers how their glasses can identify objects, read text, and manage everyday tasks using only their voice — a step change in daily independence.”

Meta will run monthly training webinars, in conjunction with The Blinded Veterans Association, while it will also host in-person events around the country “where veterans can receive their glasses, get hands-on guidance from trained staff.”

This has become a common promotional approach for Meta as it looks to increase the utility, and take-up, of its products, though it’s not clear that such programs have been as successful as Meta would like.

In 2020, Meta partnered with the NHS in the U.K. to gift its Portal smart camera devices to thousands of aged care residents as a means to keep them connected to family and friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meta ceased production of Portal devices in 2022, so despite this initiative seeking to highlight utility, it didn’t, seemingly, end up having a big impact on overall interest.

In 2024, Meta launched a program that would see its Quest VR headsets integrated into classrooms in many schools across the U.S. and U.K. Meta’s recent staff cuts to its VR division suggest that its VR push isn’t gaining traction, so it does seem like this approach of gifting its devices to user groups that Meta thinks will gain value from them hasn’t really paid off in the past.

Will this one fare any differently?

There’s definitely a level of utility in its AI glasses, and it does seem like giving the device to people who can most benefit from their functionality will increase awareness, and thus interest in the product

But the truth will be in application, and just how valuable veterans find Meta’s AI-powered glasses.

Eligible veterans will be able to request their pair of Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses through bva.org/glasses, while veteran organizations seeking to help their members receive glasses can apply through TechSoup.