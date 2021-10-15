Facebook Announces Marketing Insights Sessions for Advertising Week

Advertising Week is being held in New York next week, and Facebook will be taking part, with a range of sessions looking at various aspects of digital marketing, which you can tune into via Facebook’s dedicated Advertising Week mini-site.

As you can see here, Facebook’s various Advertising Week sessions will be broadcast via the site, and there are some interesting talks planned, which may well be worth tuning into.

These include:

Exploring the New Frontiers of Creativity: The future of connection is being rewritten every day -- people are connecting with each other, with businesses, and with culture in new and innovative ways. Nicky Bell, Vice President, Facebook’s Global Head of Creative Shop, will explore how people-first creativity is shaping the future of marketing.

The Future of Shopping: Businesses can exceed the expectations of today’s shoppers by leveraging the latest technologies. Gene Alston, Facebook’s Vice President of Commerce, will speak with Salima Popatia, Senior Vice President of Global Online Customer Acquisition & Retention at The Estée Lauder Companies, to discuss how they’ve navigated this new frontier from Live Shopping to product drops.

The Critical Role of Creators in Advertising: The growing democratization of creativity and attention is redefining how tastemakers are made, and how influence is earned. Alvin Bowles, Facebook’s Vice President of Business Ecosystem Partnerships, will speak with Dara Treseder, Peloton’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, about the creator ecosystem.

More creative approaches, live shopping, influencer marketing – these are all key trends, which have the potential to change your approach, in alignment with the broader shift towards eCommerce and the evolving ways in which social platforms are being used.

Each session will include internal insights and notes from Facebook’s team, and they could be a good way to learn more about the latest trends and usage shifts, in order to expand your thinking.

Facebook will be running seven sessions in total for Advertising Week – you can learn more about each event here.