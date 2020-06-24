Facebook is Adding More Color Customization Options for Groups

Here's a quick one - Facebook is updating its color palette options for groups, in order to help users who are color-blind or vision impaired.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, the new color options provide more contrast, making them easier to see for people with varying sight capacity. There'll be 15 colors to choose from in total, or you'll be able to let Facebook create a custom color for your group based on the dominant color in your cover image.

Facebook introduced the option to add personalized colors to groups back in 2018, in order to 'provide an extra sense of personal identity and place'.

The new shades will provide more customization options, while again, catering to the needs to a wider set of users.

The changes will be rolling out to group admins shortly.