CLOSING SOON: Share your feedback in our annual Reader Survey to influence what you read on Social Media Today.
close
x
site logo

Facebook Launches New 'Creative Guidance Navigator' to Provide Marketing Stats and Tips

Published July 8, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to improve your Facebook ad creative? 

This could help - this week, Facebook has launched what it's calling 'Creative Guidance Navigator', which is a mini-site of various ad tips and notes that can help improve your ad creation approach.

Facebook Creative Guidance Navigator

The mini-site is fairly straightforward - as you can see in this example, the main listing displays a range of Facebook ad tips, one-by-one, with a 'Load more' prompt at the bottom to generate more examples of relevance.

You can also filter the display by ad format, industry, region and more to get more specific creative notes of relevance to your brand niche.

Facebook Creative Guidance Navigator

For each of the listed examples, you can also forward them via various options, check where that specific note was sourced from, and access relevant case studies which underpin each stat.

You can also download each visual for sharing and re-use, which expands the specific point into a larger graphic.

Facebook Creative Guidance Navigator

There's not a lot to it, functionally, but it may help you to refine your Facebook ad process, with a heap of helpful notes and pointers that can further guide your strategy, and get you thinking about new ways to optimize your Facebook ad campaigns.

And with the impacts of Apple's ATT update now permeating through the Facebook ads ecosystem, testing out new optimizations and processes will become increasingly important, especially for smaller advertisers who are likely to be more adversely impacted by the reduction in audience data available.

As such, this could be a valuable resource - and if you're running Facebook ads, or considering starting a campaign, it may well be worth taking a few minutes to scan through the tips.

You can access Facebook's Creative Guidance Navigator mini-site here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Bread n Beyond on July 07, 2021

    How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]

    Some helpful insights into key video usage and engagement behaviors on each of the major social apps.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Bread n Beyond on July 07, 2021

    How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]

    Some helpful insights into key video usage and engagement behaviors on each of the major social apps.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Facebook Launches New 'Creative Guidance Navigator' to Provide Marketing Stats and Tips
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 08, 2021
  • How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021
  • The ROI of a Weekly Video Ad Strategy [Infographic]
    By Jess Rozario-Ospino • July 06, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.