Facebook Launches New Info Sessions for Female Business Leaders

Facebook has launched a new series of virtual training sessions for female business owners, in celebration of Women’s Small Business Month, which provide tips and insights to help female entreprenuers succeed in the post-COVID landscape.

As explained by Facebook:

“According to our recent Global State of Small Business Report, women-owned businesses face closure rates of 18% in the US compared to their male counterparts at 13%. But despite the obstacles, the resilience and tenacity of women-owned businesses remains high - which is why we want to take time to celebrate them during National Women’s Small Business Month.”

The video sessions, created in partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and Intuit Quickbooks, aim to provide “inspiration, education and insight from women-led small businesses that have continued to persevere and lead with confidence over the last 18 months”.

The videos, which you can view here, each run for around 10 minutes and include lessons on effective financial management, business leadership as well as tips and tricks on ways to leverage digital marketing tools to maximize sales leading into the holidays.

There are some handy notes and insights here, with specific benefit for those seeking inspiration on key elements (the ‘Leading with Confidence’ session, for example, runs for 20 minutes).

It could be worth tuning in, and getting some last-minute tips ahead of the holiday push.

You can find out more about Facebook’s #SheMeansBusiness events here.