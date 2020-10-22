Facebook Launches New Podcast to Share Business Insights and Advice

Facebook has launched a new podcast called 'Boost My Business', which will feature interviews with various business leaders and small business owners to share insights, opportunities and tips that will help others succeed on Facebook's platforms.

The podcast is actually a continuation of a previous show also presented by host David Fischer called "Three-and-a-Half Degrees", which shared similar business insights and tips. The benefit of that is that you can already listen to a range of episodes to get a feel for pod, Fischer's presentation style, and the insights provided.

As explained by Facebook:

"In our first episode, we begin with Courtney Shaw-Scipio, Founder of Inspired by Annette Event Design and Rentals, whose story of resilience has led her to build a thriving business that not only brings the vision of her late mother to life, but enables her to use her talents to impact the lives of others. Listen as Facebook Chief Revenue Officer, David Fischer, connects her with Arian Simone, successful entrepreneur, author and co-founder of Fearless Fund, for a conversation on overcoming obstacles, finding your passion, growing your business and more."

As noted, host David Fischer is also the Chief Revenue Officer at Facebook, while Fischer also previously worked on Google's ad products, so his knowledge of the digital space is significant. As such, the insights Fischer provides through his discussions are highly valuable, and if you're looking for a new podcast to add to your rotation, this could definitely be worth a look.

You can check out the first episode of the new series, and subscribe via your chosen podcast platform, here.