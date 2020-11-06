Facebook Provides New Ad Copy Tips to Help Maximize Performance

Yes, there are quite a few distractions around at the moment, but it is also worth noting that Christmas is only 47 days away, and that means that you need to get moving on your holiday marketing campaigns, and mapping out your upcoming efforts.

And for many, that will involve ads on Facebook and Instagram, where you can maximize your reach, and boost brand awareness.

To help with this, Facebook has shared some new ad copy tips, and even a formula you can use to build your ads, which will help in guiding your process to build your Facebook ads.

Here are Facebook's five top ad copy tips:

1. Give your brand a voice

Facebook suggests that marketers look to personify their brand, and tailor their brand voice to align with both their business purpose and their target audience.

Many brands have seen success on social by adopting a specific persona, and Facebook suggests that this could be key, as well as ensuring consistency in your tone.

2. Position your products

Facebook notes that visual elements are also critical on both Facebook and Instagram, and presenting your offerings up front is an important part of the process.

"Put your products front and center so your audience knows what you’re advertising and why. You can also state your brand message so customers start to associate it with your products."

Facebook has previously advised that putting your brand messaging within the first seconds of a video ad is key to building effective association.

3. Say it with words

What makes your products unique from others, and what benefits will your customers get?

These are key questions that Facebook suggests advertisers look to respond to within their copy, in order to underline your key brand and product messaging, and bring focus to these important, decision-influencing elements.

4. Create branded packaging

Facebook also notes that your brand packaging, including branding, is important.

"This can help enhance customer experience and make the package seem like a gift, especially during the holiday season. Personalized touches can be as simple as adding a handwritten note or anything that shows how you care about your customers."

These small additions, along with a professional logo and uniform color palette, can add an extra level of professionalism to your business, and related promotions.

5. Spend strategically

Facebook advises that brands should look to build on their awareness efforts by utilizing retargeting in their ads, which will help to prompt those who've already shown an interest in their brand.

"Advertise to people who have visited your website, app, store or Facebook Page, or who have already purchased your products or services. Retargeting people who are already familiar your brand gives them another opportunity to consider your products."

Indeed, retargeting can be highly effective - some research has shown that customers are up to 70% more likely to convert when retargeted with display ads.

In addition to these notes, Facebook has also provided some practical examples, with this image showing how to create an effective Facebook ad:

And this table of key ad tips:

There are some good pointers and considerations here, and while ad performance will ultimately come down to the specific elements of your campaign/s, these tips provide some good notes to consider in formulating your approach.

You can read Facebook's full set of ad tips here.