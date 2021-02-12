Facebook Provides Tips on How to Create Effective Instagram Reels Content

Are you looking to get into Instagram Reels for your business?

If so, then this new video from Facebook's Creative Shop team is for you - in the second video of its new tips series, Facebook has provided a brief overview of how to create effective, engaging Instagram Reels clips.

Now, those tips won't be universal, of course - not all brands will want to use the exact same tactics laid out here. But there are some good pointers, which could be applied in many cases, and for many brands, within your Reels approach.

Facebook has additionally provided these key notes:

Think about each of your steps and create a storyboard or visual plan for what you’ll capture

Add bold movement to help your video stand out

Use the eyedropper tool to color-match your brand’s colors to your copy

Save your Reels to your phone since you can’t promote Reels directly on Instagram. Upload the video via the Promote feature when setting up your ad campaign.

Short video is having its moment, with TikTok continuing to gain momentum, while Instagram Reels is also gaining traction, and connecting with more users over time.

But more than that, anecdotal reports have also suggested that incorporating Reels into your Instagram approach can also have a significant impact on your overall IG performance. With Instagram looking to promote Reels, many business accounts have reported an overall uptick in their stats, on all of their uploads, as a result of incorporating Reels into their strategy.

At the least, it could be worth experimenting with, and seeing what sort of results you get. And while these notes will help, the best Reels education is actually watching Reels content. If you want to find out what works best, tap on the 'Reels' tab in your Instagram app and start scrolling through to see what's getting the most engagement.

You can also search by hashtag in the app, then tap on the Reels tile in the results to get an idea of what type of Reels content is being created for that topic.

Research your niche, incorporate these tips, then map out your own Reels strategy from there.