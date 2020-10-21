Facebook Publishes New Guide on Breakthrough Ad Tactics Used in Successful Campaigns

Facebook has published a new guide which outlines six key strategies that successful brands are using to "build enduring connections and drive exceptional results" through their digital marketing efforts.

The 27-page guide, which you can download here, is the result of an analysis of 67 brands campaigns from 2019, which Facebook has assessed as some of the most successful of the year.

"To assess the impact of the work on our platforms, we compared the campaigns’ performance against vertical and regional benchmarks for brand and conversion results (e.g., ad recall or sales lift). We also factored in off-platform performance results such as return on ad spend (ROAS) and increases in store traffic."

That could provide some powerful pointers for your holiday approach - here are the six key points that Facebook highlights in the full guide.

1. Open a dialogue

Facebook says that people come to social platforms to engage, and leaning into that, with interactive engaging promotions, can lead to better results.

"Campaigns that cater to these needs by opening a dialogue - by delivering creative that enables people to see, touch, try on and identify with ideas - drive stronger business results."

As Facebook notes here, AR tools, direct messaging and polls are some examples of ways in which you can invite participation, and add another level to your promotions.

2. Cultivate culture

Facebook notes that brands which are effectively able to tap into wider cultural shifts, or initiate their own, see far greater resonance online.

"Does the idea lend itself well to meme culture? Can you tap into a community of relevant creators and influencers? Which conversations are people already having that you can naturally participate in?"

That is probably easier said than done, but using influencers could be one way to maximize resonance on a given platform, utilizing that influencer's nous and understanding to boost your promotions.

3. Serve others

As has been highlighted by many research reports, younger consumers, in particular, will feel more alignment with a brand that connects with relevant social issues.

"As you’re developing your campaign, consider which issues matter to your audience that you can authentically champion. Then find ways to creatively highlight these causes and advocate for change."

For each of the trends listed in the guide, Facebook provides a specific break-out, along with examples of that trend in action.

4. Astound communities

Facebook notes that businesses which are able to effectively listen to their communities, and then respond to their stated needs, can more effectively build engagement around their efforts, and foster greater response.

"Think about the daily struggles your audiences face and how you can provide novel solutions. Can you demonstrate an empathetic understanding through community engagement and useful tools?"

5. Break the mold

Innovation is key, and thinking of new ways to tackle common issues, and breaking stereotypes, can be a great way to boost awareness.

"Think about how you can challenge and subvert cliches. Can you portray people in atypical ways? What executional norms can be reinvented?"

6. Push the purpose

Finally, Facebook notes that successful brands are finding ways to better personalize their promotions by linking into the specific roles their products play in people's lives.

These are some good tips, and the additional detail, and examples, within the guide will help to provide more context as to how you can embed such into your own approach, in order to maximize ad performance.

Of course, a lot of this comes down to the effectiveness of your creative, which is not always so easy to pull off. But these notes will help guide your process, and could move you towards the breakthrough you need to create more effective campaigns.

You can download the full "Six Creative Behaviors for Driving Business Impact" guide here.