Facebook Publishes New Guide on How Broader Societal Shifts Have Impacted Ad Response

Facebook has published a new report which looks at how consumer relationships with brands have changed over the past year, and what that means for marketing planning moving forward.

The 25-page report incorporates an analysis of over 100 Facebook ad campaigns that saw above-average performance in 2020, and looks at the key aspects that drove improved response, in order to determine key shifts in messaging approach.

As explained by Facebook:

"While last year was unique, it marked a creative inflection point with lasting implications for us all. The changes to people’s relationships with, and expectations of brands are here to stay. By looking at the work that broke through on our platforms, we can pinpoint some of the key behaviors that changed and that will continue to shape creative for years to come."

You can download the full report here, but in this post, we'll look at some of the key findings.

Overall, the main emphasis of the report is on five key focus elements highlighted within these campaigns:

Build inclusively - Brands seeing stronger performance focused on more inclusive creative, depicting their audiences in representative and insightful ways

- Brands seeing stronger performance focused on more Create edutainment - Brands that sought to provide more education, in creative ways, generated more positive response

- Brands that sought to provide more education, in creative ways, generated more positive response Sell with ideas - With social interactions limited, brands that were able to communicate ideas aligned with the desire to find new information, replacing traditional discovery processes

- With social interactions limited, brands that were able to communicate ideas aligned with the desire to find new information, replacing traditional discovery processes Speak platform language - In other words, creating content more aligned with user-generated posts and updates - ads that look less like ads

- In other words, creating content more aligned with user-generated posts and updates - ads that look less like ads Reward self-discovery - Creative that connects with people's desire for personalized, guided information saw improved response

Some of these concepts may seem a little vague, but Facebook has also provided examples for each, and full overviews of how to action them.

Aside from its explainers, Facebook has also provided more specific tips, and question prompts to get you thinking about how you can implement each concept in your planning.

The specific breakdowns and examples provide more clear guidance, while Facebook has also outlined the key societal shifts and how they correlate to each ad trend.

It's a good overview of some of the main concepts that helped drive better ad response, and why they could provide value in your outreach efforts.

The full guide is free to download, and well worth a read if you want to ensure you're on top of the latest trends and shifts.

You can download Facebook's full 2021 Creative Forecast here.