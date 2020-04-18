Facebook Publishes New Marketing Insights Around Ramadan

With Ramadan approaching, Facebook has this week published a new set of insights, and a new mini-site, dedicated to helping marketers connect with audiences around the annual celebration.

As per Facebook:

"Brands have an opportunity to create meaningful connections during Ramadan by being of service to observers and taking stands on the values and issues important to the community. This should be done in a respectful way because, while business opportunities exist during the month, it is a special time for the community, particularly now when there’s a crisis at hand."

Facebook's Ramadan usage insights are separated into nine different regional markets, along with a collection of global stats on shopping related to the event.

Facebook says that 41% of global Ramadan observers report purchasing more during the season, while 51% of observers say that Ramadan is a time to find the best deals. As a result: "the number one type of activity observers want to see from brands/businesses on Facebook during Ramadan is good deals, like promotional offers or discounts".

And this year, Facebook is looking to provide even more resources for marketers looking to build connection around Ramadan, with a new, dedicated mini-site of reports, tips and insights related to the event.

The data obviously has more practical application to Middle East and African markets, where Ramadan is more commonly observed, but there are plenty of considerations here for all regions, dependent on your audience and your understanding of the event.

But if you want to get a better handle on the various considerations, Facebook's new mini-site is a good place to start, while for those planning out their Ramadan campaigns, there's a heap of info to take in.

You can check out Facebook's Ramadan mini-site here, or take a look at its region-specific insights here.