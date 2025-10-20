Facebook Wants to Help You Find Photos to Share from Your Camera Roll

Facebook’s trying to boost personal sharing in the app once again, this time through an expansion of its photo and video recommendations feature, which will scan the content of your device’s camera roll in order to suggest “shareable moments” that you should post to Stories or your main feed.

Which sounds a bit creepy, and probably not what most people are going to like, but Facebook’s going with it anyway.

As you can see in these example screens, the process will use AI detection to scan your camera roll, and uncover opportunities for you to share more posts to Facebook.

As explained by Facebook:

“Many people capture life’s moments but rarely share them – whether it’s because they don’t think their photos or videos are ‘shareworthy,’ or because they simply don’t have time to create something special. With your permission and the help of AI, our new feature enables Facebook to automatically surface hidden gems – those memorable moments that get lost among screenshots, receipts, and random snaps – and edit them to save or share.”

The process will also recommend AI enhancements, as well as collections of images that you can post to Stories.

So maybe you forget to post that latest update, or you overlook how interesting your latest photos from your vacation might be. And now, Facebook will prompt you to post them, though I really don’t think that lack of awareness is the biggest barrier to personal sharing.

The biggest change in this context is that people got sick of the judgment and criticism of public posting, and scaled back such activity over time.

Indeed, research has shown that 61% of U.S. adults have become more selective about what they post in recent times, with the main reasons being criticism, privacy concerns, as well as “a general feeling that social media isn't as fun as it used to be.” Add in issues related to misinformation, toxicity, and ad saturation, along with a push towards more entertainment-focused short-form video clips, and it definitely does feel like social media is no longer as personal, nor as social as it once was.

That’s why people have increasingly turned to messaging groups instead, sharing their thoughts, opinions, and their personal updates, with more intimate DM groups, people who they feel more comfortable interacting with, as opposed to public posting.

You’ve no doubt shifted your behaviors in the same way, moving away from the initial buzz of posting your latest updates to retreating more from the main feed.

That’s a larger problem with social media more broadly, but Meta’s been trying to get “O.G.” Facebook back, in the hopes that it can re-establish its key differentiator in being a home for friends and family to stay connected.

I don’t think it can, and I highly doubt that opening up your camera roll to recommendations is going to be a welcome or helpful update.

But Facebook’s trying it out, and maybe, that could lead to some percentage of people posting more personal updates to the app.

Though Facebook is also being very careful to note that this is entirely opt in, so it won’t be scanning and/or uploading your personal images without your explicit permission.

It’s also trying to sell people on the fact that the system will polish their images for them:

“This new feature enhances your best photos, offers creative edits to make your content stand out, and creates fun collages and videos to help you connect with the friends and family you choose to share with. No design skills required – this feature does the heavy lifting, so you can focus on sharing the fun.”

Yeah, I don’t see this becoming a thing, and I don’t think that many Facebook users are going to be keen to let AI have free reign over their personal photos.

But, it’s a thing. Facebook says that the option is available to users in the U.S. and Canada, with more regions to follow.