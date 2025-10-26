Facebook Simplifies Page Creation Process

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Facebook’s rolling out a new way to simplify the process of building a business presence in the app, by giving users a clear delineation between ‘Company’ and ‘Creator’ profiles within the Page creation process.

As you can see in these examples, posted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, Facebook has streamlined the business Page creation process, with a simple option to guide users towards either a company page or a professional account.

Up till now, this process has been solely focused on company pages, and facilitating page creation, with its professional accounts for creators in a different workflow. But now, Meta’s looking to simplify the selection element, in order to ensure that Pages are more accurately mapped within the app.

Though that could still be confusing in certain instances.

For example, if you’re an author, are you a ‘creator’ or a ‘company’? Are professional pages for web-based creators only, or for all creators? And if so, how does that relate to artists?

There are no definitive answers to these questions, but this is a slightly more simple approach than previous, which should see more creators moving into the right category, and getting access to more specific tools for their needs.

Meta’s been looking for ways to improve its categorization of different entities in the app.

Last November, Meta removed the option to have public followers on personal profiles, as another step towards ensuring that each page and business has the right account for their usage.

Because the right account can make a big difference, both in terms of the tools that you can access, and how Meta looks to promote your account. Because Meta needs creators, and needs to show them that they can build a stable, valuable presence in the app. Businesses it seems less concerned about, and more focused on driving them towards purchasing ads, so the correct separation of the two is important.

Though that could also suggest that brands may be better off switching to creator profiles instead.

Maybe, if you have someone in your employ who could be classed as a creator, that may be a more effective approach, though I suspect that if you start a Professional Page as a business, Meta would look to stamp that out pretty quick.

Either way, this is another update designed to streamline and improve the page creation process, and ensure proper categorization in the app.