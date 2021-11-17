x
Facebook Shares New Insights into Emerging Shopping Behaviors and Expectations [Infographic]

Published Nov. 17, 2021
The pandemic has changed retail, likely forever, with consumers now more accustomed to online discovery and buying options, which has opened many people’s eyes to the benefits of the same, and subsequently increased their expectations around in-store shopping.

That’s the focus of Facebook’s latest study, which looks at how consumer behaviors are evolving, and how businesses can better align their buying experiences with the various new elements that can enhance the process.

In its 28-page ‘The New Era of Shopping is Hybrid’ report, Facebook IQ outlines various emerging retail trends, and how newer technologies, like AR and VR, are playing a part.

You can read the full report here, while Facebook has also provided the below infographic overview of the key notes from the exploration.

Key considerations for your approach.

