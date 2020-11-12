Facebook Shares New Insights into Evolving Consumer Behaviors Amid COVID-19

Facebook has published a new report which looks at emerging consumer entertainment shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic, including what they might mean for future trends, and how marketers can respond to such changes.

The 72-page report includes expert analysis on each trend, providing additional considerations for brands looking to engage with audiences based on these shifts.

You can download the full report here, but in this post, we'll take a look at some of the key highlights and notes, and how they can help in your planning.

The report is broken up into five categories which highlight key elements of the latest consumption trends and shifts:

Content Economy looks at the emergence of key shifts in video and music consumption

looks at the emergence of key shifts in video and music consumption Communal Consumption looks at how people are staying connected digitally during the pandemic

looks at how people are staying connected digitally during the pandemic Inclusive Diversity looks at the expectations of improved representation in media and entertainment

looks at the expectations of improved representation in media and entertainment Proliferation of Choice looks at how algorithms are helping people find entertainment options

looks at how algorithms are helping people find entertainment options Streaming Sustainability looks at the rise in streaming platforms, and whether those trends will hold

Each section contains a range of insights, based on survey and usage data, which highlights some key points of note for marketers in their planning.

For example, this chart highlights the growth in streaming content discovery due to the pandemic:

Streaming, in particular is a big focus of the report - with more people watching more content online, that could lead to a major shift in content consumption, which is important for marketers to note moving forward.

The report also includes some interesting insight into the growth of Facebook groups, with this chart showing the fastest-growing Facebook group types over the first half of the year, underlining the changing consumer focus.

While Facebook also highlights some broader shifts around social movements:

As explained in the report:

"People want diversity and representation across all media and entertainment. Creating content, initiatives, and tangible actions that support diversity will help build stronger brand reputations and engage audiences that share these values."

Most of the noted trends will come as little surprise, but having the concrete usage and adoption data to back up those assumptions is valuable, and there may well be various considerations you hadn't thought of noted in the detail.

The report includes marketers takeaways for each point, and in-depth breakdowns of each trend.

It could provide some valuable inspiration for your campaigns and approach.

You can download the full "Content, Consumption and Culture: Perspectives From the Entertainment Industry" report here.