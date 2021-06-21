x
site logo

Facebook Shares New Insights into How Users Engage with the Olympic Games [Infographic]

Published June 21, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

I have been absolutely sure, for so long, that the Olympics will simply not go ahead. After the event was postponed last year due to COVID-19, host nation Japan has been dealing with various outbreaks and resurgences of the virus, and it has seemed like it just can't happen, that top-level athletes will be hesitant to travel, that COVID has effectively taken one more thing away as it moves along on its destructive path.

But as the event draws closer, it does indeed seem that we will have an Olympic Games in 2021. Which is a positive for event organizers, and the athletes that have trained for years for the event, while it will also give us spectators a reason to celebrate, and come together, as we work closer to an end to the global pandemic.

Which will also open up new considerations for marketing tie-ins and events linked back to the global event. If you're considering your options in this respect, then this graphic is for you - Facebook IQ recently put together a new overview of engagement insights based on previous Olympic Games, which could help you prepare your campaigns to align with these trends.

The below listing highlights the key moments of Games past, the top trends, and Facebook's predictions as to what will happen this time around.

You can read Facebook's full report here, or check out the infographic summary below.

Facebook Olympic trends overview

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Visual Capitalist on June 12, 2021

    The World's Top 50 Social Media Influencers by Number of Followers [Infographic]

    Here's a look at the most followed people in the world from across the social media space.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • June 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Visual Capitalist on June 12, 2021

    The World's Top 50 Social Media Influencers by Number of Followers [Infographic]

    Here's a look at the most followed people in the world from across the social media space.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • June 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Gaming Discussion via Tweets
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 21, 2021
  • Google Adds Streamlined YouTube Ad Creation Process, New Advice Tools for SMBs
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 21, 2021
  • YouTube Announces 'Small Biz Day' Showcase Event, Which Will Include a New Live-Stream Shopping Experience
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 21, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.