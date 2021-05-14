x
site logo

Facebook Shares New Research into Emerging Consumer Behaviors in New Zealand [Infographic]

Published May 14, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on almost everything we do, changing interactive behaviors related to work, social activity, shopping, and most things in between.

That's also inspired many to re-assess their day-to-day processes, and consider how they're spending their time - which, according to new research from Facebook, is inspiring whole new perspectives and habits.

As explained by Facebook:

"The pace of modern life can be pretty frenetic. One of the biggest gifts to come out the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 has been a chance for many people to slow down, reflect and become more mindful of what they are doing."

In order to provide more insight on this, Facebook has published a new study which looks at emerging behaviors in New Zealand, based on a study of over 5,000 New Zealanders, conducted over a 6-month period.

The results show that New Zealand consumers are increasingly looking to lifestyle improvements, self improvement and supporting local businesses.

Facebook has combined their findings into the below infographic. And while the findings here are confined to the New Zealand market, these trends are likely also reflective of broader global shifts as a result of the pandemic.

Worth considering in your process.

You can read Facebook's full 'Future Now NZ' report here.

Facebook New Zealand consumer trends

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from YouTube on May 12, 2021

    YouTube is Expanding Access to its New 'Clips' Option, Another Way to Share YouTube Content

    YouTube is expanding access to its new video 'Clips' features, which enables users to share small snippets from eligible videos.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 12, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from YouTube on May 12, 2021

    YouTube is Expanding Access to its New 'Clips' Option, Another Way to Share YouTube Content

    YouTube is expanding access to its new video 'Clips' features, which enables users to share small snippets from eligible videos.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 12, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Facebook Shares New Research into Emerging Consumer Behaviors in New Zealand [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 14, 2021
  • Facebook Publishes New Guide to Running Effective Live-Stream Events
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 14, 2021
  • Pinterest Tests Coming Live-Streaming Functionality with New Creator Event
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 13, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.