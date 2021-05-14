Facebook Shares New Research into Emerging Consumer Behaviors in New Zealand [Infographic]

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on almost everything we do, changing interactive behaviors related to work, social activity, shopping, and most things in between.

That's also inspired many to re-assess their day-to-day processes, and consider how they're spending their time - which, according to new research from Facebook, is inspiring whole new perspectives and habits.

As explained by Facebook:

"The pace of modern life can be pretty frenetic. One of the biggest gifts to come out the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 has been a chance for many people to slow down, reflect and become more mindful of what they are doing."

In order to provide more insight on this, Facebook has published a new study which looks at emerging behaviors in New Zealand, based on a study of over 5,000 New Zealanders, conducted over a 6-month period.

The results show that New Zealand consumers are increasingly looking to lifestyle improvements, self improvement and supporting local businesses.

Facebook has combined their findings into the below infographic. And while the findings here are confined to the New Zealand market, these trends are likely also reflective of broader global shifts as a result of the pandemic.

Worth considering in your process.

You can read Facebook's full 'Future Now NZ' report here.