Facebook Shares 'Social Skills' Business Tips in New Video Series

March 24, 2021

Looking to up your social media skills, and get some perspective from other social media managers on key best practices?

Facebook recently launched a new, seven-part video series which aims to provide social media managers with tips and insights to help maximize their performance. The first video in the series featured Sana Javeri Kadri, the founder and CEO of Diaspora Co., who discussed the importance of visuals and working in alignment with your audience.

The second video features Unbothered’s Head of Social Laurise McMillan, who discusses community building as a brand, and how to generate engagement online.

McMillan's key tips for social media success are:

1. Crowdsource user-generated content (UGC) - McMillan underlines the importance of UGC as a community-building tool. “We call for user-generated content by saying, ‘Hey, who has a small business or shop that we can shout out?’ Comment with an Instagram picture and we'll put it on our feed.” This can be a great way to establish connection, and build your brand presence online.

2. Maintain a consistent look and feel for your brand - McMillan calls her brand guidelines "a Bible” of sorts, setting clear parameters for the look and feel of their branded posts. This can play a big role in establishing brand recognition and identity, especially on a visual platform like Instagram. 

3. Manage your content with Facebook Creator Studio - I mean, it's a Facebook-focused series, so it makes sense that at least one of the tips relates to Facebook's own management tools. McMillan praises the analytics and planning capacity of Creator Studio, as well as the capability to respond to DMs from Facebook and IG in one place. 

There are some helpful notes and pointers in the full video (above), and it's definitely worth considering how they might help in your social media planning and strategy process. 

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

