Facebook Stories and YouTube Are Both Seeing Rapid Growth in 2020 [Infographic]

According to Animoto’s latest social platform insights, marketers are flocking to Facebook Stories and YouTube to elevate their brands in 2020.

Really, the results come as little surprise. Given the rising popularity of the Stories format, and the enduring video dominance of YouTube, it makes sense that marketers would be looking to the channels where they have the potential to reach the largest audiences.

YouTube now has more than 2 billion monthly active users, and while the Stories format hasn't taken off as well on Facebook as it did on Instagram, Facebook has over 2.5b monthly actives.

Marketers are now looking to increase their investment in both platforms.

Here are some key insights from the study:

73% of marketers uploaded 2 or more marketing videos to YouTube in the last month

67% of marketers post videos on Facebook Stories at least once a week

59% of marketers surveyed have run video ads on YouTube in the last 12 months.

72% of marketers post branded content to Facebook Stories once a week or more

For a detailed look at where brands are sharing, and how your business can stand out, check out the infographic below.