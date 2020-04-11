GIPHY Outlines Key GIF Trends Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns [Infographic]

GIFs have become a key part of how many people communicate online, providing a simple, engaging way to share a mood, a response or just remember a great movie clip.

And as with all digital communications mediums, GIFs have seen a big increase in usage amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. Leading GIF platform GIPHY says that it's seen a 33% increase in usage over the past month, with more than 10 billion pieces of content being shared on the platform each day.

That's also lead to some new usage trends and shifts, which provide some interesting indicators on what people are doing, when they're doing it, and how GIFs are being used to supplement their interactions.

GIPHY has provided a more detailed rundown on the specific trends it's seeing here, but below is an overview of some of the key GIF content trends from March - which could highlight some relevant notes for your own content approach.