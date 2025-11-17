 Skip to main content
Google Adds AI-Powered Image and Video Tools To Demand Gen Campaigns

Published Nov. 17, 2025
Google has outlined its latest updates to its Demand Gen ad tools, including AI image and video creation tools, improved A/B testing, updated suitability controls, and more.

First off, Google is rolling out new AI-powered image enhancement options for demand gen and app campaigns, with “Animated images,” which, as it sounds, generates moving variations of your assets, and “Adaptable designs,” which will add branded-style text overlays to your images.

Google Demand Gen update

So now, you’ll have additional options to create more assets, without any additional work at your end, while you’ll also be able to adjust image aspect ratios quickly and easily, so you can expand your campaigns across more surfaces.

Google’s also rolling out video enhancements, so you can create versions of your video content in different orientations to better fit the screen they're displayed on.

“Google's AI intelligently rotates or scales your video to generate new aspect ratios while maintaining the original content. Additional video versions are automatically published if they pass a quality review.

Google Demand Gen update

You’ll also be able to create shorter versions of your video content, with Google AI selecting key moments to re-form into Shorts for more promotional options.

Google’s also rolling out Asset Uplift A/B Experiments to Demand Gen campaigns, via the “Experiments” element of your campaign set up.

Demand Gen experiments allow advertisers to test all variations of their image and video campaigns. Experiments can be conducted with creatives, audiences, product feeds, and bids. At this time, we do not recommend testing budget as a variable.”

So you’ll have more options to test the viability and value of your promotions, while Google’s also rolling out new suitability controls and excluded content themes, offering you more control over your Demand Gen placements.

Finally, Google’s also enabling the use of Pathmatics-provided images and videos in Google Ads, which will enable advertisers to reuse top-performing creative assets from other platforms in Demand Gen.

Some handy updates, which could help you get more out of your demand gen campaigns across Google’s various surfaces.

