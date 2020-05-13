Google Adds New Option to Group and Color-Code Tabs in Chrome

This will come in handy for many, many Google Chrome users.

Do you ever open so many tabs that you have no idea what's what, or why you even opened each one in the first place? This feature is for you - this week, Google has outlined its new option to group tabs in Chrome, with color-coding on each group to make them easier to keep... um, tabs on.

As explained by Google:

"Now, with a simple right click, you can group your tabs together and label them with a custom name and color. Once the tabs are grouped together, you can move and reorder them on the tab strip."

It's a simple, but likely effective option to help manage your various research and management efforts. Most people these days end up with a heap of tabs open at different times, for different purposes, and sometimes it gets really difficult to understand what's happening on your screen - especially when you open so many that the tab headings shrink and shrink, to the point that you can't even see what each individual tab is without clicking through.

This way, you'll be able to shift things around more easily, based on what you need to do at any given time, and what you need to focus on. You could even shift a group to an entirely new browser window - so if you've opened a heap of shopping or personal interest tabs, you can move them aside for a while to get your work done first.

And with everybody working from home, that could be even more relevant at the moment. Maybe, in the office, you might be reluctant to have personal tabs open on screen, but at home, you likely don't feel the same concern, even if it is on work time. Now, you'll have a way to better categorize what you're focusing on, so you don't get distracted by personal whims and interests.

But it's not available just yet. Google says that it's releasing tab groups in the upcoming version of Chrome, which is rolling out from next week.

"Tab groups will be available for Chrome on desktop across Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux. If you want to preview tab groups today, it’s available in the latest version of Google Chrome Beta."

So it'll be available for most platforms, but it will be gradually added to new user segments from next week.