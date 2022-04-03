Google Adds New Recycling Attribute to Maximize Business Discovery

With searches for ‘recycling’ on the rise, Google has added a new recycling attribute for business profiles, which will enable businesses to raise awareness of their recycling programs, and drive more activity as a result.

As you can see in this example, businesses can now add the new recycling attribute within their Google My Business listing, which will show up both in Search and Google Maps.

As explained by Google:

“By adding the new recycling attribute to Business Profiles, local storefronts and shops can show the recycling services they offer in just a few clicks - whether it’s for plastic bottles, electronics or glass bottles. As a result, people looking for something like “battery recycling near me” can more easily pinpoint local businesses on Search with the in-store recycling they need. Adding this information to the Business Profile, ultimately, can help these businesses to stand out.”

Indeed, Google further notes that ‘recycling” has become one of the most popular Search topics, while supporting eco-conscious brands is a key consideration for 82% of consumers who view sustainability as a top priority.

With this in mind, if you do offer recycling services, in any form, it could definitely help to increase traffic, and get more people coming to your location.

To add the recycling attribute to your business profile: