 Skip to main content
site logo

Google Adds New Recycling Attribute to Maximize Business Discovery

Published April 3, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With searches for ‘recycling’ on the rise, Google has added a new recycling attribute for business profiles, which will enable businesses to raise awareness of their recycling programs, and drive more activity as a result.

Google Recycling Attribute

As you can see in this example, businesses can now add the new recycling attribute within their Google My Business listing, which will show up both in Search and Google Maps.

As explained by Google:

By adding the new recycling attribute to Business Profiles, local storefronts and shops can show the recycling services they offer in just a few clicks - whether it’s for plastic bottles, electronics or glass bottles. As a result, people looking for something like “battery recycling near me” can more easily pinpoint local businesses on Search with the in-store recycling they need. Adding this information to the Business Profile, ultimately, can help these businesses to stand out.”

Indeed, Google further notes that ‘recycling” has become one of the most popular Search topics, while supporting eco-conscious brands is a key consideration for 82% of consumers who view sustainability as a top priority.

With this in mind, if you do offer recycling services, in any form, it could definitely help to increase traffic, and get more people coming to your location.

To add the recycling attribute to your business profile:

  1. Go to your Business Profile (you can search for ‘my business’ in Google search or go to Google My Business)
  2. Select ‘Edit profile’, then ‘Business information’ 
  3. Near the top, click on the ‘More’ tab
  4. Select the category that you want to change
  5. Next to the attribute, select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
  6. When you're finished updating your attributes, select ‘Save’’

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Leading Digital Marketing Company- EZ Rankings Introduces Franchise Model for Aspiring Entrepr…
From EZ Rankings
March 15, 2022
Ribbet launches Ribbet.ai, a suite of free AI-powered photo editing tools
From Ribbet
March 14, 2022
The Virtual Influencer Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
March 30, 2022
Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.