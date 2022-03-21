Google Ads New Inventory Packages for Ad Campaigns to Encourage Support of Media Diversity

Google has added a new way to help support minority-owned publishers, with the capacity to select ad placements on Latino and Women-owned publisher websites for Display & Video 360 campaigns.

The options expand upon Google’s multicultural inventory indicators, which it added for Black-owned publishers last year, and will provide more ways for marketers to give more focus to minority-owned outlets.

As explained by Google:

“When accessing Marketplace, you can find inventory packages with attributes that feature inventory from Latino- and Women-owned publishers. We use those same attributes to make it easier to discover publishers owned by individuals from these communities, so you can add these properties to your media plans.”

So now, when you’re looking through your auction packages for placement, you’ll see these icons on selected units.

The feature provides another way for advertisers to support multicultural publishers, and ensure that they have more control over placement and bidding in this context.

And with most media websites supported by advertising, having more capacity to invest in a broader, more diverse set of voices also helps to ensure that support is distributed more equally online.

You can find the new indicators in your Display and Video 360 auction packages.