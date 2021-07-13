Google Announces New Integration with GoDaddy Web Stores to Expand eCommerce Opportunities

As part of its ongoing effort to expand its eCommerce offerings, and align with the rising interest online shopping, Google has today announced a new partnership with GoDaddy, which will enable GoDaddy online web store managers to integrate their product listings across Google's surfaces, at no additional cost.

As per Google:

"GoDaddy merchants can now get discovered across Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube in just a few clicks. With this integration, GoDaddy merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns and review performance metrics - all without leaving GoDaddy’s Online Store."

As Google notes, the process will enable GoDaddy eCommerce merchants to create fee Google Shopping listings, which can then be displayed in various Google apps and tools:

"If you’re selling in the US, then eligible free listings can appear in search results across Google Search, Google Images, Google Shopping tab, Google Images, Google Maps, and Google Lens. If you’re running a Smart Shopping campaign, your approved products can appear on Google Search, the Shopping tab, Gmail, YouTube and the Google Display Network."

GoDaddy users will be able to build Smart Shopping campaigns within their GoDaddy dashboard, which will enable them to utilize Google's automated matching tools to get their product listings in front of people who are searching for related items within its apps.

As noted, it's the latest in Google's expanded eCommerce push, with the platform also announcing a similar integration for Shopify merchants back in May. Google says that it's seen a 70% increase in the size of its online product catalog over the last year, and an 80% increase in merchants on its platform. That comes as a result of increased online shopping activity due to the pandemic, but Google also eliminated all charges for Google Shopping product listings last April, as a move to assist retailers looking to shift focus amid the pandemic.

And with Google still the key platform that many turn to begin their discovery process, in all forms, that's proven to be a highly enticing lure for online retailers, which, in turn, increases Google's shopping utility, and will help keep it front of mind for such, even as other apps (like Facebook) look to broaden their own eCommerce footprint.

Google's also looking to facilitate more product discovery via image-based searches, while providing a means for retailers to link in their loyalty programs with Google-based purchases. Google's also working to add new reminders for users of their previous shopping activity, with a new module in Google Chrome that will highlight any open carts that users have left across the web.

In combination, these prompts could serve as a powerful way to maximize sales for merchants that are connected into Google's discovery system, which will make this new GoDaddy integration a worthy consideration to keep in mind.

In order to connect your GoDaddy listings, users need to link their product catalog via Google's Merchant Center, which will sync their listings between the two surfaces. That will then enable them to build their Google campaigns, and optimize their listings for the various Google surfaces.

You can read more about the update here.