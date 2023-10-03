Google Announces New Requirements for Those Using Gmail for Mass Email Sends

Google is implementing some new rules to stop spammers from using Gmail for their mass promotions, with a new set of requirements for those that send more than 5,000 Gmail messages per day, which will put more onus on verification and recipient control.

Which, for legitimate senders shouldn’t be a problem, but if you are using Gmail for your email blasts, you’ll probably want to pay attention to the details of the update.

Beginning February 2024, Gmail will require that all bulk senders (again, over 5k sends per day):

Authenticate their email – Google says that many senders are still difficult to identify for recipients, so it’s implementing a new requirement that all bulk senders authenticate their emails by enacting DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) . That will add an extra level of verification to senders, which will ensure that recipients can better clarify legitimate sends. Google also notes that senders with DKIM enabled see far fewer rejections via email filters. Enable easy unsubscription – One of the most annoying email scams is the way that some senders hide their “unsubscribe” option, making it difficult to cut off their promotions, and stop them crowding your inbox. As of February, Google will require that all large senders give Gmail recipients the ability to unsubscribe from commercial email in one click, and that they process unsubscription requests within two days. Ensure they’re sending wanted email – Finally, Google’s also going to enforce a clear spam rate threshold that all mass senders must stay under, in order to ensure Gmail recipients aren’t bombarded with unwanted messages. Google says that this is an industry first, which is designed to ensure that spam senders are found out quicker, and cut off from future email access.

Most of these are fairly straightforward parameters that any sender can stick to, though the last note on email spam rates could be a concern for those whose response rates are looking a bit shaky. It could also lead to competitors using this as a tactic to disrupt email activity, by signing up to an email list, then marking it as spam to impact their score. But Google’s likely to have factored this in, and presumably has detection systems in place to counter manipulation of these new thresholds.

It’s a good initiative, which will help to limit email spam, which impacts every Gmail user in some form. Maybe, this is a step towards saving everyone time, by filtering out more rubbish, and empowering users to banish the same from their inbox.

Google has also provided a detailed overview of the coming update, and what you need to do, here.