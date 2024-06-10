Google Launches New Connected TV Ad Placement Options

Google has announced a new way to display your ads on connected TV sets, via its Google TV network, which is available on selected smart TVs and OTT devices.

As it looks to capitalize on the connected TV trend, Google’s new placement will enable brands to display their promotions on various new models of Sony, Hisense, TCL, and Chromecast devices, with Google noting that there are currently more than 20 million monthly active Google TV devices.

As per Google:

“The Google TV network offers in-stream video inventory across more than 125 channels built into Google TV, including live sports, full-length T.V. shows, and movies. In the U.S., 60% of households now watch free, ad-supported streaming services and channels. And viewers of Google TV’s free channels spend an average of over 75 minutes per day watching.”

Connected TV has become a key source of entertainment, with Nielsen reporting earlier this year that YouTube was the top streaming platform by watch time in 2023.

That could make this a valuable new opportunity, with the capacity to reach more viewers on the biggest screens in their house.

The current Google TV network offers a range of connected TV ad formats, including non-skippable and 6-second bumpers ads. Advertisers will be able to display their video ads on the Google TV masthead or in the eligible video-streaming apps available with Google TV.

It could be a good way to expand your campaign reach, and create more resonant, impactful video promotions.

Google TV network placement is now available via Google Ads and Google Display & Video 360