Google Launches Podcasts Manager to Help Podcasters Maximize Performance

Google has launched a new tool which will enable podcasters that have their podcasts available via Google Podcasts to glean more insights into their audience behaviors in order to recognize relevant trends and shifts, and help maximize podcast performance.

Called 'Google Podcast Manager', the new analytics platform will provide data on a range of elements.

As explained by Google:

"Within the tool you can access metrics to understand how engagement with your show evolves over time and see activity for recent episodes. This includes retention analytics which help you better understand where people tune in - and when they drop off - along with listening duration, minutes played and more. And you can export the data and plug it into your own analysis tools if you prefer."

In addition to this, Podcast Manager will also provide insights into device behaviors among your listeners:

"This data can help podcasters better understand and respond to changing listening behavior. For example, you might discover that the majority of your listeners access your show on a smart speaker. This might mean you add shorter form content for listening on-the-go, or develop more family-friendly options for consumption in an open space."

Apple has a similar option which it launched back in 2017, while there are various other podcast analytics tools available, on various platforms. The benefit of Google Podcast Manager is it will provide more specific insight on Google and Android user behavior, which could help to clear up gaps in your performance reporting, while also pointing to optimization opportunities.

And with more people listening to podcasts, it's likely worth utilizing the analytics tools available to maximize your opportunities. The COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted podcast consumption, with data showing that US listeners, specifically, are not tuning in as often, as they're not commuting or exercising as much, activities closely associated with podcast listening. But the broader trend data still reflects significant opportunity, and Google's new analytics platform could help in your podcast strategy moving forward.

You can claim your podcast on Google to get started with Podcast Manager here.