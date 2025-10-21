Google Outlines Latest Demand Gen Updates

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Google has launched its second “Demand Gen Drops” update, which covers all of the latest updates to its demand generation ad products.

Announced last month, the Demand Gen Drops are designed to make it easier for advertisers to stay on top of the latest opportunities.

The second update covers a range of key elements, including customer acquisition goals, target CPC bidding and AI-generated video for YouTube campaigns.

First off, YouTube is rolling out new customer acquisition goals for demand gen campaigns, which will give you more options in optimizing for new customer connections with your Google ads.

Google’s updated customer acquisition goals are as follows:

New Customer Value Mode - New Customer Value prioritizes bidding towards new customers, while maintaining your engagement with potential returning customers.

High Value New Customer Mode – This option enables you to set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones.

New Customer Only Mode – Finally, this mode optimizes your ads to bid exclusively for new customers.

So now you have more ways to home in on specific audience segments, using Google’s evolving audience detection tools to maximize response.

And they’ve proven effective. Google says that advertisers who use "New Customer Only Mode" have, on average, improved their new customer ratio by 11.5% with a 3% reduction in acquisition cost.

Could be worth considering.

Google’s also expanding its deep linking options for iOS, with deep linking via Web to App Connect now available.

That will give you a more direct way to drive traffic to your apps, which could help to improve conversion, and maximize engagement in your owned properties.

Google’s also rolled out an update to Target CPC bidding, which will enable you to optimize and compare performance across ad platforms with the same settings.

It’s also rolling out an AI-generated video ad option, which will create videos for your campaigns, in alignment with YouTube viewer engagement trends.

As explained by Google:

“Powered by Google AI, auto-generated video ads use your provided assets to create professional-quality videos for you in multiple orientations. This feature helps make video creation accessible for you, allowing you to easily generate effective video ads without effort or production cost.”

So you can extend your campaigns to video ads on YouTube, without having to actually record video material.

As with all generative AI options, results will vary, but it could be a simple way to broaden your placements.

Finally, Google’s also looking to help marketers expand their demand gen campaigns with product displays, which will highlight products from your catalog within your promotions.

As you can see in this overview, Google’s updated demand gen ads, when connected with a Google Merchant Center feed, will now also be able to automatically generate visual product assets to include in your promotions, which could lead to more eye-catching, engaging promotions.

Some interesting, potentially valuable options to consider within your Google marketing approach, especially as we come into the business end of the year for shoppers.

You can check out Google’s “Demand Gen Drops” here.