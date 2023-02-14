Google Reveals Key Search Trends Around Valentine’s Day

Looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas?

This could help – Google has revealed the most common date night idea searches in each state, which Google says have reached a record high in the last month.

Some interesting ideas here, that you likely hadn’t considered. Escape rooms seem like a very popular option.

Google’s also provided a listing of the top cities to visit for Valentine’s Day, by US state.

I mean, you’re probably cutting it close if you haven’t got anything planned as yet, but maybe, a last-minute, after-work trip?

Google also says that:

‘ Flower bouquet’ is one of the most popular search terms around Valentine’s Day, but ‘beef jerky bouquet’ is also popular (?)

Searches for ‘Galentine’s Instagram captions’ more than doubled in early February

‘Heart-shaped pizza’, ‘heart-shaped cake’ and ‘heart-shaped pasta’ are the most searched foods, while ‘heart-shaped taco platter near me’ queries rose more than 300% in early February.

‘When to break up’ gets three times more searches than ‘when to propose’ around Valentine’s Day

Okay, the last note is a little sad, but these are some interesting insights into Valentine’s Day trends, and how people look to interact and engage around the event.

And while, from a marketing perspective, this is all a bit late for this year’s event, it could be worth noting for future planning, and tying into key, local trends leading into V Day.

You can check out Google’s full Valentine’s Day trends overview here.