Google Reveals Key Search Trends Around Valentine’s Day

Looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas?
This could help – Google has revealed the most common date night idea searches in each state, which Google says have reached a record high in the last month.
Some interesting ideas here, that you likely hadn’t considered. Escape rooms seem like a very popular option.
Google’s also provided a listing of the top cities to visit for Valentine’s Day, by US state.
I mean, you’re probably cutting it close if you haven’t got anything planned as yet, but maybe, a last-minute, after-work trip?
Google also says that:
- ‘Flower bouquet’ is one of the most popular search terms around Valentine’s Day, but ‘beef jerky bouquet’ is also popular (?)
- Searches for ‘Galentine’s Instagram captions’ more than doubled in early February
- ‘Heart-shaped pizza’, ‘heart-shaped cake’ and ‘heart-shaped pasta’ are the most searched foods, while ‘heart-shaped taco platter near me’ queries rose more than 300% in early February.
- ‘When to break up’ gets three times more searches than ‘when to propose’ around Valentine’s Day
Okay, the last note is a little sad, but these are some interesting insights into Valentine’s Day trends, and how people look to interact and engage around the event.
And while, from a marketing perspective, this is all a bit late for this year’s event, it could be worth noting for future planning, and tying into key, local trends leading into V Day.
You can check out Google’s full Valentine’s Day trends overview here.