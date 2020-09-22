Google Shares New Guide on Common AdSense Policy Questions [Infographic]

Google has published a new listing of key, common AdSense questions in order to help web publishers maximize their Google ad revenue opportunities, and stay within Google's rules for monetization.

The overview covers several key areas of the AdSense monetization process, and outlines tips on how website owners can improve their opportunities.

The key elements covered include:

Google’s digital ecosystem and the role of advertising policies

Most frequently faced policy violations

Resolving policy issues and navigating through the AdSense policy center

If you're utilizing AdSense on your website, or considering it as a potential opportunity, the below infographic provides some helpful notes to keep in mind.