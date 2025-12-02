Google Tests Direct Link To AI Mode From Search

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

This is probably not great news for web managers who are concerned that they’re losing traffic to AI chatbots.

Google has launched a new test that will guide users into its “AI Mode” chatbot experience direct from Search results.

As you can see in this sequence, now, for users in the test at least, if you tap on the “Show More” prompt on the AI Overview response to your query, a new “Ask anything” prompt will be displayed in the lower screen of the SERP. If you then go to ask a follow-up question, you’ll be transferred from traditional Search and into Google’s AI chatbot window instead.

As explained by Google Search VP Robby Stein:

“We’re starting to test a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally. This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind – no matter how long or complex – and find exactly what you need. You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question.”

The idea is that this will make Search more conversational, but it will also mean that more Google Search traffic gets transferred into an AI search query. And with research showing that searchers who are shown an AI summary are significantly less likely to click through on an external link, the addition of even more detailed AI responses within regular Search could mean even fewer referral clicks overall.

Though Google itself has disputed this claim.

Back in August, Google reported that total organic click volume from Google Search to websites hasn’t fluctuated much as a result of AI its overviews.

Google also said that:

“Average click quality has increased and we’re actually sending slightly more quality clicks to websites than a year ago (by quality clicks, we mean those where users don’t quickly click back — typically a signal that a user is interested in the website).”

So Google’s framing this as a better result, in that sites are getting more qualified, engaged traffic, because of the additional context provided by its AI overviews.

I guess, by extension, that should mean that this test qualifies that traffic even more, but it does seem more likely that people are going to just get their answers from their chatbot conversations, as opposed to having to click through to an external site.

In any event, it’s another element to watch for those working on SEO, further complicating what’s already become a secondary consideration, due to the instability of search traffic.