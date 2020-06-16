Google's Making it Easy to Join Google Meet Video Catch-Ups Via the Gmail App

Google is adding more ways to catch up with friends and colleagues via Google Meet by adding a new, simple process for joining a video meet-up on mobile, via the Gmail app.

As explained by Google:

"In the coming weeks, you’ll notice a new 'Meet' tab on your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap."

The Meet tab will help to highlight the option to more potential users via Gmail.

You'll also be able to schedule your own Google Meet video catch-ups in the Gmail app:

"In the Meet tab, tap on “New meeting” to start a meeting instantly, get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar. If you tap on “Join with a code,” you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code."

Video connection tools have seen a massive surge in usage amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, with multi-participant streaming app Zoom getting the most attention in recent months. But Zoom has also faced various challenges in the form of data security and hacking issues. The company has addressed many of these concerns, but just recently, Zoom was forced to admit that it had canceled the accounts of several Zoom users, at the request of the Chinese Government, due to events they'd held on Zoom to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The ongoing concerns around Zoom's policies could push more people to alternative options, and with Google making Meet free for all users back in April, it's already seeing a rise in people switching across. This new integration with Gmail will likely boost that push.

If you'd prefer not to see Meet as a tab in your Gmail app, you can uncheck the option in your app settings. Google has also put together an overview of how to use Meet from Gmail here.