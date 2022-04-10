 Skip to main content
Graphic Design Trends for 2022 [Infographic]

Published April 10, 2022
Looking for new ways to ensure that your visuals stand out in ever busy social feeds?

The right images can lay a big role in maximizing attention, and a key consideration in this respect is what’s trending, and how that relates to your content.

That’s what this new infographic from the team at Depositphotos is all about. Based on visual searches on its platform, Depositphotos has put together an overview of the key trends that it’s seeing take shape, which could help in your planning.

Check out the infographic overview below.

Depositphotos graphic design trends overview

– Andrew Hutchinson @

