How Freelancers Can Use LinkedIn's Latest features to Generate More Leads

As the vaccine rollout continues, and more people look towards a post-COVID future, LinkedIn is seeing a rise in engagement, as professionals consider their next opportunity, and businesses seek expert help to guide their planning.

Indeed, LinkedIn is now up to 774 million members, with three more people signing up to the platform every second, while it's also reported 'record levels of engagement' for five consecutive quarters, underlining this opportunity.

For freelancers, that also spells new potential to connect with relevant opportunities - so long as you're doing it right, and utilizing LinkedIn's various features to help ensure your presence stands out, and you connect in the most effective way.

On this front, LinkedIn has recently added a few tools that can assist in your process - here's a look at three relatively new LinkedIn additions that can help boost your platform performance.

1. LinkedIn Service Page

LinkedIn added Services listings on freelancer profiles back in 2019, but it's recently refined its display options to make it an even more valuable consideration.

Here's an example of Matt Navarra's services page:

As you can see, the updated Services page format includes more specific focus on the services offered, as well as a new 'Reviews' option to display customer testimonials.

Your LinkedIn Services listing can showcase your business offerings, and help you reach potential clients - all for free.

A Services page:

Connects you with LinkedIn members looking for your services

Enabless potential clients to contact you for free, even if you're not connected

Enables you to receive business inquiries from LinkedIn members outside of your network

Helps you get found through service searches on LinkedIn

Here’s a look at my LinkedIn Service Page:

Tips to maximize your free LinkedIn Service Page:

Choose up to 10 services provided

Complete the 'About' section to let potential clients know more about what you offer (you can use up to 500 characters)

Add work location - You can choose your current location as well as the option “I am available to work remotely”

Once you’ve set up your LinkedIn Service Page, share it as a post to let your network know you’re #OpenForBusiness or share it in a message.

For more info on how to set up your own LinkedIn Services page, check out this overview from LinkedIn.

2. LinkedIn Service Page Reviews

As noted, LinkedIn recently added a new 'Reviews' section to its Services page options, which enables you to showcase positive client reviews, which can be another way to help promote your offerings.

You can invite your past clients to review your services, with LinkedIn initially offering 20 credits to request reviews via the process (this will ensure people are not inundated with review requests on the platform).

To test this feature, I sent an 'invite to review' to one of our valued clients. This is how it looks:

Tips to maximize your LinkedIn Service Page Reviews:

As noted, you’re allowed to invite up to 20 clients to review your services

You can withdraw a sent ‘invite to review' and get the credit back, enabling you to invite another client instead

Check the 'Service Page Reviews Status' to manage your review invitations. You can also message them to remind them about the review request, or as noted, you can withdraw the invite.

3. LinkedIn Video Meetings

LinkedIn also recently a new native video meeting option, which enables you to start a video conversation direct from your LinkedIn message threads.

You can use this feature to instantly hold face-to-face video meetings with potential clients, helping to build connection and trust.

Tips to maximize native LinkedIn Video Meetings:

Currently, native LinkedIn video meetings enable you to host one-on-one video chats. LinkedIn will soon add the ability to host group video meetings.

Send an instant meeting link or schedule a meeting for another date.

For group video meetings, you can choose from other video meeting providers supported by LinkedIn, including MS Teams or Zoom.

Wrapping Up

LinkedIn is always adding more features, and the latest additions to both its Service Pages and video tools can provide new ways for you to enhance connection, and increase awareness with potential clients.

If you're looking to maximize your opportunities, it's worth taking advantage of these tools, and leaning into LinkedIn's latest offerings to showcase your skills and expertise.