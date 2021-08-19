x
Why B2B Marketers Build on LinkedIn [Infographic]

Published Aug. 19, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Is LinkedIn part of your digital marketing strategy?

It's definitely worthy of consideration - over the last two years, LinkedIn has reported record levels of engagement growth, with the pandemic driving even more professionals to engage on the platform through its evolving meeting, posting and ad tools.

Underlining this, this week, LinkedIn has published a new infographic of key platform growth stats, which provide some additional insight into where it's gaining traction, and what users are doing in the app.

Among the key notes: 

  • LinkedIn's ad business has grown more than 5x over the past five years, and surpassed $1 billion in revenue this quarter for the first time (+97% year over year)
  • Use of LinkedIn live streams has increased 89% since March 2020
  • 58 million companies have established brand communities on the platform 

The graphic also includes LinkedIn's new official member count of 774 million, up from 740 million in February.

Members, of course, are not the same as active users, but clearly, LinkedIn is attracting interest, in various ways.

Check out the full infographic below. 

LinkedIn stats

