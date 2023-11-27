 Skip to main content
How To Manage Social Media and Your Mental Health [Infographic]

Published Nov. 27, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

With the holiday season coming up, it’s worth taking stock of your social media usage, and considering how much benefit our “always on” lifestyle is really providing.

Most people spend every spare moment scrolling through apps, with the constant flow of information online giving us all new levels of FOMO every single second. But really, in most cases, unplugging for a while is not going to have a big impact.

And it could provide more opportunities for connection, especially over the holiday break, which makes this infographic from Media Update particularly timely.

There are some good notes and considerations here on how to regulate your social media usage, and why you might want to.

Worth considering, and maybe factoring into your approach for the new year.

Social media mental health
image/svg+xml
