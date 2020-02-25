How Marketers Are Working With Influencers in 2020 [Infographic]

As the influencer marketing industry matures, it’s fascinating to see the relationship between brands and creators also evolve in-step.

With new opportunities (Instagram’s Branded Content Ads and shoppable posts) and challenges (hidden likes and fake followers), emerging all of the time, the influencer space is changing fast. To get a better handle on the current state of play, the team from Vamp recently conducted a survey of 124 marketers to find out how they're working with influencers, what they're prioritizing, and where they're seeing success.

Here's a quick overview of the key findings:

80% of respondents said that influencer-generated assets performed the same or better than brand-created assets

41% of marketers have saved budget on content creation by engaging influencers

60% of the marketers surveyed have repurposed influencer marketing to make social ads

43% of marketers said the quality of an influencer’s content was their prime concern when choosing a collaborator.

The data indicates significant opportunities for brands - check out the full infographic below.