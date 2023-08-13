 Skip to main content
How Much Top Celebrities Can Earn Per Sponsored Post on Instagram [Infographic]

Published Aug. 13, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Want to know how much the most popular celebrities on Instagram can earn per sponsored post in that app?

Really, you probably don’t. You probably don’t need to know that Kylie Jenner could essentially buy everything you own as a result of a single IG update. But for those who are interested, the team from Hopper HQ have published their annual listing of the top earners on IG, which is based on follower and engagement stats, and average payment amounts.

So it’s not 100% accurate. This is not a direct price list from the PR managers of each of these celebrities. But it will give you some idea of how much brands would likely pay for this type of endorsement, while also underlining how exactly the rich get richer online.

It’s interesting context either way, especially for marketers. How much would you pay for an endorsement from Cristiano Ronaldo, and how much would that be worth for your business?

You can read Hopper HQ’s full top 100 earners list here, which this time around also includes data on YouTube Shorts’ most lucrative stars.

2023 Instagram Rich List

