How Real Customer Reviews Can Influence the Purchase Process [Infographic]

Published May 24, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you making use of customer reviews in your marketing efforts?

You should be – according to a recent study conducted by Emplifi, in collaboration with Harris Interactive, over 87% of consumers say that real-life customer reviews have a greater impact on their purchase activity than influencer/celebrity endorsements, or direct brand ads.

Which makes sense. We want to hear what real people are experiencing with a product or service, and with online scams always lurking, it’s important to get that actual insight into what you’ll actually get.

It’s definitely a valuable consideration – and there are a heap more key notes and points in the below infographic summary, which could change how you consider your promotional material.

You can real Emplifi’s full study here.

Emplifi customer reviews infographic

image/svg+xml
