How Real Customer Reviews Can Influence the Purchase Process [Infographic]

Are you making use of customer reviews in your marketing efforts?

You should be – according to a recent study conducted by Emplifi, in collaboration with Harris Interactive, over 87% of consumers say that real-life customer reviews have a greater impact on their purchase activity than influencer/celebrity endorsements, or direct brand ads.

Which makes sense. We want to hear what real people are experiencing with a product or service, and with online scams always lurking, it’s important to get that actual insight into what you’ll actually get.

It’s definitely a valuable consideration – and there are a heap more key notes and points in the below infographic summary, which could change how you consider your promotional material.

You can real Emplifi’s full study here.