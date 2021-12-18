How to Choose a Color for Your Website [Infographic]

Are you looking to refresh your branding approach for 2022?

This could help – the team from Website Builder Expert recently launched a new guide on how to pick the right colors for your website, based on psychological impact and consumer response, which could provide some key guidance notes and considerations in your thinking.

And as the below graphic notes, choosing the right color combinations can play a key role in maximizing your efforts. That’s especially relevant in broader branding via social media posts and updates, with a consistent color palette helping to signify your content, and connect with your audience in-stream.

At the least, it’s worth considering – you can check out Website Builder Expert’s full color guide here, or take a look at the highlights in the below infographic.