How to Create a Marketing Strategy for 2023 [Infographic]

Published Feb. 22, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Still developing your strategic approach for 2023?

If you’re not yet confident with your digital marketing direction, or you’re looking for options to improve your plan, this could help – the team from SEMRush recently put together a handy overview on how to formulate an effective marketing plan.

The listing looks at determining goals, developing audience personas, conducting competitor analysis, and optimizing your communications.

It’s a good collection of key fundamentals – check out the full list below, while there are also more details on the SEMRush blog.

SEMRush marketing strategy guide

