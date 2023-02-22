How to Create a Marketing Strategy for 2023 [Infographic]

Still developing your strategic approach for 2023?

If you’re not yet confident with your digital marketing direction, or you’re looking for options to improve your plan, this could help – the team from SEMRush recently put together a handy overview on how to formulate an effective marketing plan.

The listing looks at determining goals, developing audience personas, conducting competitor analysis, and optimizing your communications.

It’s a good collection of key fundamentals – check out the full list below, while there are also more details on the SEMRush blog.