How to Find and Hire Social Media Influencers [infographic]

Influencer marketing can be an effective way to boost brand awareness and exposure, and reach highly targeted groups that will likely be interested in your brand. And that's particularly relevant among younger audiences - according to research, 70% of teens now trust influencers more than they do traditional celebrities.

But how do you go about it, actually? What's the best way to reach out to relevant influencers and connect, in order to establish working relationships for your brand promotions?

The team from Spiralytics have provided an overview of how you can go about finding and connecting with the right influencers in this infographic, which covers all the key elements of effective influencer outreach.

If you're thinking of expanding your digital campaigns with influencers, this overview could provide a key guide - take a look at the full graphic below.