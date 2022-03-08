How to Promote Your Blog if You're Super Busy [Infographic]

Looking to get your content seen, and build your branding efforts?

It can be difficult to get those first few shares to start the ball rolling, especially when your direct audience is only small. So what do you do? The team from Quuu have put together some quick tips, most of which you’re likely aware of already, but could still help in getting you going.

The main way to get more audience share is to promote your posts on social media, using advanced ad targeting to get your messaging in front of just the right audience. SEO is another key consideration, while establishing connections within industry circles, by being helpful and making a name for yourself, can also significant boost your reach.

Check out the tips in the infographic below, while Quuu has also listed more details on its blog.