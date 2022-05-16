 Skip to main content
How to Promote Your Business on TikTok Using Influencers [Infographic]

Published May 16, 2022
Are you looking for ways to promote your small business? Want to know how to use influencers to build your brand on TikTok?

The team from The Influencer Marketing Factory share their TikTok marketing tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • What is TikTok?
  • Who is on TikTok?
  • Identifying the right influencers
  • Choose a catchy song
  • Create a hashtag contest

Check out the infographic for more detail.

TikTok influencer marketing infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

