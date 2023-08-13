How to Write a Landing Page That Works [Infographic]

A great landing page is key to maximizing your digital marketing results, and ensuring that you don’t lose those click-throughs at the first step.

A good landing page should provide all of the necessary info that your potential customers need, within a single, simple overview, including product specifications, examples, endorsements, etc., all in-stream.

All of the major eCommerce sites have mastered this, and it’s worth taking notes from the info that they present on their product pages, in order to maximize your own.

Or you could use this. The team from Giraffe Social Media have put together a simple overview of an effective landing page format, which covers all the basics, and will help you maximize interest and engagement.

These are the fundamentals that you need. Check out the full overview below.