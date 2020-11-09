x
site logo

Instagram in an Instant [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 9, 2020

Instagram launched in 2010 – only on iOS, with Android coming two years later, and by 2012, the photo-sharing service had been snapped up by Facebook.

Image-based, the early days of Instagram saw picture-only posts, with text included in 2015. Instagram became instantly popular, emerging as Silicon Valley’s brightest new app. By 2018, Instagram – or Insta or IG – had one billion users.

Instagram has repeatedly taken on other platforms by producing their versions of others’ USPs. Their introduction of 15-second videos rallied against the now-defunct Vine, while Instagram’s Reels, new in August 2020, seems to take on TikTok at their own game.

The number of people on Earth reached 7 billion in March 2020, which means that one in seven people on the planet are on Instagram. With such a large audience, Instagram shouldn’t be overlooked as a channel by any business who wants to connect with their audience - which is why the team at S9 have put together this infographic which includes general facts, data about its growth and marketing tips.

Instagram in an Instant

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Coastal Creative on November 03, 2020

    8 Digital and Graphic Design Trends to Inspire Your Business in 2021 and Beyond [Infographic]

    Ensure your visuals and layouts align with evolving trends with this overview.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 02, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Coastal Creative on November 03, 2020

    8 Digital and Graphic Design Trends to Inspire Your Business in 2021 and Beyond [Infographic]

    Ensure your visuals and layouts align with evolving trends with this overview.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 02, 2020
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Instagram in an Instant [Infographic]
    By David Eaves • Nov. 09, 2020
  • LinkedIn Releases New Guides to Help Marketers Maximize Their On-Platform Efforts
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 09, 2020
  • Infographic Design Secrets: 21 Tips to Create Viral Infographics [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 09, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.