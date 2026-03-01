Instagram introduces thumbnail post editing for grids

Instagram launched the next stage of its profile grid customization update last week, with users now able to edit thumbnail images of their posted content as it’s displayed in their profile. Social media users will also be able to control the presentation thumbnail content and customize the display of images and clips.

Instagram has been developing this option for some time, sharing an initial preview of the functionality in January 2025.

As outlined above, the update also aligns with the platform’s switch to larger thumbnail images, which are more aligned with the full-screen Reels display. Instagram is still developing the option to rearrange profile grids and switch around the content presentation.

All of these have been much-requested IG feature changes. They’re designed to give users more control over how content appears in the app and how profiles look to visitors.

Which may not seem like a major change to casual Instagram users, but for social media marketers and brands seeking to maximize attention and engagement, the capacity to manage each element of that process is valuable and could play a big role in grabbing attention.

Worth noting also that the change could have an impact on those who’ve carefully curated IG profile displays. These new visual options could mix up that presentation.

Some users have previously arranged their Instagram profiles to display a larger image made up of preview thumbnails. The switch to larger thumbnails was a bigger shift in this respect, but the thumbnail control option could give social media users more controls and more options to re-arrange and re-align in-app presentation.

Either way, there are now some new options to consider, which could be of value for brand and user Instagram presence.